Navratri 2019: Day 1 Maa Shailputri shubh muhurat, puja timings, ghatasthapana and significance

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 19:11 IST

The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Shailputri. On this day, the ghatasthapana and Shailputri puja takes place. Maa Shailputri is the first form of Goddess Durga, and is also known as Parvati, Hemavati and Bhavani. This year Navrari begins from September 29.

Maa Shailputri is considered as the absolute form of NavaDurga. She is named as Shailputri, daughter of the mountains, since she was the daughter of Lord Himalaya. She has a half moon on her forehead and has a trident in her right hand. In her left hand she has a lotus flower. She embodies the power of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.

Ghatasthapana

The puja starts with ghatasthapana, a ritual symbolizing women power and it is considered a very significant ritual. The right guidelines and puja muhurat need to be followed for the puja. One is not allowed to hold the puja during amavasya and the night. ghatasthapana involves the invocation of Goddess Shakti and carrying this activity out at the wrong time could mean bringing the wrath of Goddess Shakti upon ourselves. During the ghatasthapana puja, items which are considered holy are used. Mud and Navadhanya seeds are placed in a pan, after which water is added to this mixture. After this, a kalasha is filled with ganga jal and some coins, supari, Akshat (raw rice and turmeric powder) is put in the water. Then five leaves of the mango tree are placed around the Kalash, and then it is covered with a coconut.

Significance of the puja

It is believed that Goddess Shailputri governs the moon (considered the provider of all fortunes). Bad effects of the moon can be avoided by worshipping Goddess Shailputri.

The right time to conduct the puja is in the Pratipada Tithi.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 11:54 IST