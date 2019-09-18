Navratri 2019: Significance and importance of the festival

more-lifestyle

Sep 18, 2019

Navratri is a festival that is celebrated with a lot of fanfare and excitement, and the nine days dedicated to Goddess Durga’s nine avatars are considered very auspicious. In each part of India, it has a different significance.

The story associated with Navratri is the battle that occurred between Goddess Durga and the demon Mahishasura. Mahishasura had been granted immortality by Lord Brahma and had been told that he could only be defeated by a woman. He attacked Trilok (Earth, Heaven and Hell), and the Gods were not being able to defeat him.

Finally Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva together created Goddess Durga, who finally defeated Mahishasura. She battled with him for 15 days, throughout which the demon would keep changing his form. He would turn into different animals to confuse Goddess Durga. In the end, when he transformed into a buffalo is when Goddess Durga killed him with her trident. It is on the day of Mahalaya that Mahishasura was slain.

Each day of Navratri has a separate colour attached to it. The word Navratri is derived from Sanskrit, meaning nine nights- nava (nine) ratri (night). On each day a different form of Goddess Durga is worshipped.

In the East and various parts of North east India, Navratri is celebrated as Durga Puja, where the festival symbolizes the victory of Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

In the Northern and Western parts of India, Ram Lila (retelling of the Ramayana) is held, ending in Dusshera, where effigies of Ravana are set on fire to signify Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana.

