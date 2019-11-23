e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

Smartphone can help detect mental, physical stress. Here’s how

According to the study, by suitably processing this signal, measurements can be acquired of the heart beat rate and status of activation of the sympathetic-vagal balance, associated with the stress level.

more-lifestyle Updated: Nov 23, 2019 13:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
The study looked at smartphone as an instrument readily available for simple self-monitoring of one’s health.
The study looked at smartphone as an instrument readily available for simple self-monitoring of one’s health. (Unsplash)
         

It is possible to use our smartphones without any other wearables to accurately extract vital parameters, such as heart beat rate and stress level, claims a new study.

The accelerometers inside a smartphone can be used to acquire a signal associated with mechanical cardiac activity, generated by the heart’s vibrations at every beat, which can be felt by simply placing the telephone on particular parts of the body, said the study published in the journal Sensors.

In the study, the research team led by Professor Enrico Caiani from Politecnico di Milano in Italy focused on positioning of the smartphone on the abdomen, at the belly button, in a prone position, before getting out of bed in the morning.

By suitably processing this signal, measurements can be acquired of the heart beat rate and status of activation of the sympathetic-vagal balance, associated with the stress level, said the study.

It is possible to check the capacity of the indicators measured by the smartphone to capture the increase in stress, on the one hand, and, on the other hand, to determine the best correspondence of the results with the same observations made using an electrocardiogram taken at the same time.

This result opens new horizons and possibilities for using the smartphone as an instrument readily available for simple self-monitoring of one’s health, said the study.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Together in this fight with Pawar sahib: Uddhav after Ajit dashes Sena hopes
Together in this fight with Pawar sahib: Uddhav after Ajit dashes Sena hopes
How BJP bagged Maharashtra and pipped Shiv Sena to the chief minister’s post
How BJP bagged Maharashtra and pipped Shiv Sena to the chief minister’s post
‘Will form Maharashtra govt with Sena, NCP’: Cong post Ajit Pawar’s knockout
‘Will form Maharashtra govt with Sena, NCP’: Cong post Ajit Pawar’s knockout
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP’s Ajit Pawar his deputy
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP’s Ajit Pawar his deputy
BJP got donations from company accused of terror funding: Congress
BJP got donations from company accused of terror funding: Congress
Wore makeup, jewellery for videos at night: Girl tortured at Nithyananda ashram
Wore makeup, jewellery for videos at night: Girl tortured at Nithyananda ashram
Tendulkar reveals interesting story about historic 2001 Test vs Australia
Tendulkar reveals interesting story about historic 2001 Test vs Australia
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

lifestyle