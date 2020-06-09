e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Unlock 1.0: Coronavirus lockdowns saved many lives and easing them is risky. Here’s how

Unlock 1.0: Coronavirus lockdowns saved many lives and easing them is risky. Here’s how

Lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 have saved millions of lives and easing them now carries high risks, according to two international studies published on Monday.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jun 09, 2020 14:50 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
London
Mumbai, India - June 8, 2020: Health workers conducting COVID-19 coronavirus testing drive inside Dharavi slum, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai, India, on Monday, June 8, 2020. (Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - June 8, 2020: Health workers conducting COVID-19 coronavirus testing drive inside Dharavi slum, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai, India, on Monday, June 8, 2020. (Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times)(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 have saved millions of lives and easing them now carries high risks, according to two international studies published on Monday.

“The risk of a second wave happening if all interventions and all precautions are abandoned is very real,” Samir Bhatt, who co-led one of the studies by researchers at Imperial College London, told reporters in a briefing.

Most European nations, worried about the economic impact of their lockdowns, have started to ease restrictions as the number of new COVID-19 cases falls.

The Imperial study analysed the impact of lockdowns and social distancing steps in 11 European countries and found they had “a substantial effect”, helping to lower the infection’s reproductive rate, or R value, below one by early May.

The R value measures the average number of people that one infected person will pass the disease on to. An R value above 1 can lead to exponential growth.

“But any claims that this is all over, that we’ve reached the herd immunity threshold, can be firmly rejected,” Bhatt said. “We are only at the beginning of this pandemic.”

The Imperial team estimated that by early May, between 12 and 15 million people in total in Austria, Belgium, Britain, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland - around 4% of their combined population - had been infected with COVID-19.

By comparing the number of deaths counted with deaths predicted by their model if no lockdown measures had been introduced, they found some 3.1 million deaths were averted.

A second study by scientists in the United States, published alongside the Imperial-led one in the journal Nature, estimated that lockdowns in China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, France and the United States had prevented or delayed around 530 million COVID-19 cases.

Focusing on those six nations, the U.S. team compared infection growth rates before and after the implementation of more than 1,700 local, regional and national policies designed to slow or halt the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

They found that without anti-contagion policies in place, early infection rates of SARS-CoV-2 grew by 68% a day in Iran and an average of 38% a day across the other five countries.

“Without these policies, we would have lived through a very different April and May,” said Solomon Hsiang, who co-led the second study at the University of California, Berkeley.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing
Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing
Lufthansa offers to fly empty planes to India, carry fliers to Europe
Lufthansa offers to fly empty planes to India, carry fliers to Europe
Coronavirus may have been spreading in China since last August: Research
Coronavirus may have been spreading in China since last August: Research
I’ll be messaging them, you know who you are: Sammy on racism in IPL
I’ll be messaging them, you know who you are: Sammy on racism in IPL
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In