World Food Day: 5 Indian chefs you need to follow on Instagram for your daily dose of #foodporn

We consume food in two ways: one, by the actual act of eating and the other with our eyes, on Instagram. #food is one of the most popular hashtags on social media and we interact with it on a daily basis. So, this World Food Day, we thought of putting together a neat list of some of the best people in the food industry that you need to follow right now. Their grids are not only drool worthy but also offer a lot of inspiration to experiment in the kitchen.

Chef Thomas Zacharias (@cheftzac)

With over 43k followers, Chef Thomas Zacharias of The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai is one of the most popular chefs on social media. His posts inspire people to experiment with traditional Indian ingredients such as millets and vegetables that are native to the country. And his love for these reflects in not only his food at the restaurant but also through his travel series #chefontheroad. So far, he’s visited some remote parts of North East, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and more in search of traditional regional cuisine.

Chef Pooja Dhingra (@poojadhingra)

She’s aptly called the dessert queen of India. Her Instagram is full of delicious sweet treats and trials for upcoming desserts on the menu at Le15, her chain of patisserie in Mumbai. She has over 839k followers, making her one of the most popular chefs on social media. Every Sunday, Dhingra posts videos and recipes of desserts that people can make at home. Follow her for baking tips, recipes and her travel posts.

Chef Saransh Goila (@saranshgoila)

He is the man who gave the humble butter chicken a new lease of life through his venture Goila Butter Chicken, which has outlets in Mumbai. While the dish has always been popular across the globe, Goila’s version introduced it to newer audiences and even appeared on popular cooking show, Masterchef Australia. With over 98k followers, Goila is your go-to chef for India-inspired recipes and his street food stories.

Chef Anahita Dhondy (@anahitadhindy)

This young chef popularised Parsi cuisine across the country with SodaBottleOpenerWala, a chain of restaurant. Her Instagram is a must for all Parsi food lovers who’d like to recreate the classic dishes such as Dhansak and cutlets at home. With over 41k followers, Dhondy gives a peek into her life in a professional kitchen and her travels that are always food related.

Chef Ranveer Brar (@ranveer.brar)

He is known for his cooking shows and is a well-followed chef on social media with over 176k followers. He often champions the cause of giving traditional ingredients a modern spin through his food. He is currently celebrating Indian Grains Month on his Instagram and has featured the goodness of ragi, rajgira and jowar through his posts.

