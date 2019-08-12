2 dead in bike-truck collisions in Mumbai; 1 arrested, 1 on the run

mumbai

In two separate incidents, a 50-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were killed, after their two-wheelers were hit by trucks.

On Saturday, Mira Road resident Sweety Ukke, who was employed with a private firm, was riding her scooter on the southbound stretch of Paya Junction Bridge on the western express highway, when a speeding truck rammed into her two-wheeler from the left side. Ukke fell from the two-wheeler owing to the impact of the collision.

Though she was wearing a helmet, Ukke suffered severe injuries and was declared dead before admission at a nearby hospital. The police said the truck driver did not help her and fled from the spot after the accident. The Dahisar police traced and arrested him within an hour of the accident.

On Friday, a pillion rider, Vijay Jhalte, lost his life when a truck rammed into his bike. Jhalte’s wife was riding the bike. “The incident took place around 3.15pm on Dr BA Road in Parel. The truck rammed into the scooter and Jhalte came under the wheels and died due to head injuries,” said a police officer.

Jhalte’s wife did not suffer major injuries. The police said that the truck driver was driving rashly and fled the spot after the accident. “We registered the truck’s number and will soon trace its driver,” said Vinod Kamble, senior police inspector, Bhoiwada police station.

35-year-old dead in Mumbra hit-and-run

A 35-year-old man died after his two-wheeler was hit by a truck near Mumbra bypass on Sunday afternoon.

Manish Vaithi, a resident of Anjur Phata, Bhiwandi, was heading towards Rethibandhar when a truck hit his bike from behind. He died on the spot owing to head injuries, the police said. “We have booked the truck driver and a probe is on,” said senior police inspector MS Kad.

(with inputs from Sajana Nambiar)

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 00:21 IST