2 men booked in Mumbai for duping 6 of Rs41 lakh by promising houses on government land

The police have booked two local agents in Malwani area of Malad (West) for allegedly posing as owners of a piece of government land and selling houses on it to six people for Rs41.25 lakh.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Saturday based on a complaint against the duo for cheating and forgery. According to the Malwani police, the complainant Gundisa Jaiswal, 35, a resident of Malad and five others were promised houses in Dharoli, located at Rathodi village in Malwani.

Both Jaiswal and the accused are natives of Uttar Pradesh. The complainant and the witnesses in the case had allegedly been paying money to the two accused between 2011 and 2017. The two agents had posed as owners of the land.

They also forged power of attorney document, 7/12 extract document and property card of the land to pose as owners of the land when the land belongs to the collector’s office, police said.

When Jaiswal learnt about the forgery, she approached the Malwani police station, where an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.