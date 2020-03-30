30,000 police personnel guard Mumbai keep vigil over coronavirus lockdown violation; 6,784 FIRs filed across Maharashtra

mumbai

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:52 IST

A robust force of more than 30,000 Mumbai Police personnel have been manning the city during the ongoing lockdown to ensure that citizens do not step out of their homes except for emergency services and to facilitate the smooth supply of essential commodities to Mumbaaiites.

Mumbai Police have registered 266 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested 467 people for flouting lockdown orders till Saturday night, even as 6,784 FIRs were filed across Maharashtra until Sunday under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Milind Bharambe, special inspector general (law and order), Maharashtra, said, “We have registered a total of 6,784 FIRs across Maharashtra till Sunday under section 188 of the IPC for violating the probationary order and most of them are against people for gathering in one place.” Bharambe said no on-duty police personnel has shown any symptoms of coronavirus across the state.

Several nakabandi points in several areas in and around the city, including Dahisar, Thane and Mankhurd check nakas, to restrict vehicle movement, unless in case of an emergency. The police has been checking vehicles to ensure that motorists are have documents or papers to prove that they have stepped out for essential or emergency services and are not flouting any norm. Vehicles transporting essential goods have been asked to put up stickers.

There also have been reports of constables resorting to lathi charge against those loitering on the road.

To ensure that maximum people stay at home and those on streets maintain social distancing norms, Mumbai Police is making announcements repeatedly using megaphone on roads and around housing societies.

The police force is also facilitating food and shelter for labourers, migrants and the homeless. Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (operations) and Mumbai Police spokesperson, said, “Our main priority right now is to ensure that people do not come out on the streets unnecessarily and to facilitate the smooth supply of essential services. There are around 10,000 to 20,000 homeless people and labourers in the city and to provide food and shelter to them, we have teamed up with NGOs [non-governmental organisations] and BMC [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation].”

Mumbai Police personnel also have to monitor around 2,000 people who have been asked to be under home quarantine across the city and to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the families of patients who have died of coronavirus to performing the last rites.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle is buzzing with complaints from residents stating that people have been socialising and gathering in their neighbourhood, permissions to avail essential services and suggestions to help the needy.

“Those who want to distribute food to the poor can do so by teaming up with NGOs or can get in touch with police or BMC who will guide them further on it. In emergency cases, citizens can carry documents pertaining to the emergency or to get in touch with the local police,” said Ashok.

Meanwhile in Mumbra, Thane Police commissioner has deployed three platoons of the State Reserved Police Force (SRPF) in addition to the 233 police personnel already stationed here.

M Kad, senior inspector of Mumbra police station, said, “Most people here continue to throng the markets . We have deployed around 160 police officers and around 73 home guards. However, it was difficult to man the crowd. Thus the commissioner has deployed three additional platoons of SRPF.” (With inputs from Megha Pol)