42-year-old Mumbai resident gets life in jail for sexual abuse of daughter

mumbai

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 00:29 IST

The special court under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act sentenced a 42-year-old Ghatkopar resident to life imprisonment for sexually abusing his 16-year-old daughter on multiple occasions.

The court convicted the man on the basis of the testimonies of the girl and her mother. In her deposition before the court, the girl said that her father first sexually assaulted her on May 17, 2017, when she was alone at home. The man then raped her and threatened her to not reveal the act to anyone. The girl, however, told her mother about it.

When her mother confronted the accused, he assaulted her. Despite her mother’s warning, the girl claimed that her father tried to force himself on the girl on two more occasions, following which the minor’s mother then filed a complaint against him. The man was arrested the same day in May 2017.

During the trial, the court denied him bail apprehending that he may try to influence or threaten the victim or may abuse her again.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 00:29 IST