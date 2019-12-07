‘Aarey is world’s most unique big cat habitat’

mumbai

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 00:36 IST

Wildlife and conservation photojournalist Steve Winter on Friday said Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon needs to be declared a forest and contiguous to Sanjay Gandhi National Park owing to the presence of large leopard numbers making it the “world’s most unique big cat habitat”. Perhaps best known for his photographs of leopards on the outskirts of the city, the photojournalist raised concerns over how politicians were “giving away pieces of the city’s green lung for their 30 pieces of silver”. In an interview with HT, Winter, 63, currently in Mumbai, spoke about the development at Aarey. Famous for his photos of big cats in particular, Winter became a photojournalist with National Geographic in 1991. His photographs of leopards in SGNP and Aarey in 2015-16 were an eye-opener and highlighted the proximity of big cats within a human-dominated city-scape.

What were some of the most striking things you witnessed about Mumbai and living with leopards? How was it different from any other wildlife zone?

The fact that there is a massive big cat population in the centre of one of the largest metropolitan cities in the world is astonishing and unheard of. My attempt was to highlight their unusual presence in this landscape so that these animals can be protected. Then, what I did was give everybody here [in India] pictures as proof of leopards in Aarey showing their occurrence every night around tribal hamlets. If the Indian government cared about wildlife, they would have realised the value of these findings.

Several projects have been planned at Aarey Milk Colony. What are your views about this?

I am against taking over the small area that these leopards have. It is not only illegal but is devoid of ethics and morals. In the United States, something like this is unimaginable. There is plenty of space beyond protected forests for development. The more we encroach, more will be serious cases of conflict. Forests are vitally important for our future, and there is no better example of an urban forest other than Aarey. If measures are not taken to protect Aarey, within 20 years, Mumbai will lose its priceless possession and the only thing left will be the core area choked and surrounded by buildings.

Q. What are the major issues or threats in this landscape that may lead to a rise in human-animal conflict?

To me, the biggest issue was the lack of toilet facilities for the tribal hamlets across Aarey. Basic human rights of water, sanitation and security are not provided but residents will not be relocated as their votes matter to local politicians. The other issue is lack of food source for leopards other than in core zones of SGNP (sambar and chital deer), which has forced leopards closer to Aarey to be dependent on a totally different diet (livestock). Balance cannot be maintained without declaring the area a forest. Undoubtedly, the most important threat are the people who are giving away pieces of Aarey for their 30 pieces of silver.

Tiger numbers have increased to 2,967 in India. What are some of the challenges the country faces for conserving tigers?

While leopards are species that are highly adaptable to any situation, tigers are not. India has done a good job to protect its tigers in its reserves, national parks and sanctuaries.

How important is protecting a forest like SGNP and its buffer areas?

Having a forested area in the middle of Mumbai is vitally important. As urbanisation moves forward, we are losing our connection with nature. Walks in the forest lower people’s stress levels and psychologically help them cope with their everyday lives. SGNP is a small part of this vast metropolis but the question needs to be asked: Isn’t that worth saving? People have to stand up and raise their voice for what they value. How many cities can say they have something so unique?

In the current climate change scenario, what is most worrying for you?

Forests are vitally important to our future. I like to tell people during my talks to hold their breath for a few seconds to realise how valuable it is. It is to remind them that in that same breathe we are ruining it all, by cutting down forests or increasing carbon emissions leading to warming or acidification of the ocean. The planet is a living being and keeps us alive. Likewise, we too have a responsibility.