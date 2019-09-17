AI orders probe into Kovind’s Zurich flight delay

mumbai

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 00:21 IST

Air India has ordered a probe into the technical snag in an Air India One flight that was to fly President Ram Nath Kovind from Zurich to Slovenia on Sunday. The national carrier has been using a retrofitted Boeing B747 for such movements for the last 26 years.

Air India Boeing 747 was delayed for over three hours on Sunday after facing a ‘Rudder Fault’. The President had to return to his hotel in Zurich .

Air India spokesperson did not comment on the matter.

Officials familiar with the developments said the airline was prepared if the B747 wouldn’t have been repaired.

“A jumbo jet B777, that was at Heathrow airport was immediately reserved as VVIP flight. If the B747 aircraft would have not have been repaired, the B777 that was to fly to Mumbai would have been used for president’s travel. However, the aircraft was repaired and took off after a delay of three hours.”

Kovind is on a tour to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia that started on September 9.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 00:21 IST