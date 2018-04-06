Amit Shah to address BJP Foundation Day rally today, Mumbai braces for chaos

Mumbai residents braced for chaos on Friday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters converged on the city in a mega show of strength on the party’s 38th foundation day.

Party president Amit Shah, who arrived in the city on Thursday evening, will address the gathering at Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

While the party celebrates its foundation day every year, this mega show -- a year ahead of the 2019 polls -- is aimed at showcasing the party’s growth over the past four years.

Traffic jams were reported from several parts of the city, with movement slowing down from Andheri towards Airport and on the Western Express highway.

Party leaders said an estimated three lakh workers from across Maharashtra will attend the rally. “The party’s first foundation day rally was held in Mumbai in 1980 in Bandra, so it’s fitting to have the 38th celebration here, now that we have expanded exponentially,’’ said state party president Raosaheb Danve.

Around 50,000 buses, 28 special trains and jeeps have been pressed into service to ferry BJP workers to the venue.

Besides Shah, Union minister of transport Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are also expected to address the rally.