e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Artist Chintan Upadhyay, accused of murdering wife and her lawyer, applies for interim bail

Artist Chintan Upadhyay, accused of murdering wife and her lawyer, applies for interim bail

mumbai Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:00 IST
Charul Shah and Manish K Pathak
Charul Shah and Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

Artist Chintan Upadhyay, who is facing charges for allegedly murdering his wife Hema and her lawyer Haresh Bhambani, moved the Dindoshi sessions court for interim bail on Thursday, citing the spread of Covid-19 at Thane jail, where he is currently lodged.

Special public prosecutor Vaibhav Baghade said that the plea is scheduled for hearing on August 31, when the prosecution will have to submit its reply over the accused’s bail application.

Vijay Rajbhar, another accused in the case, too, has moved a plea for interim bail, which will also be heard on August 31.

Chintan was arrested on December 22, 2015 for the murders. Hema and Bhambani were allegedly smothered with a chloroform-laced cloth by another accused in the case, Vidhyadhar Rajbhar, at his warehouse on December 11, 2015.

The alleged murderers then packed the bodies of the victims in cardboard boxes and dumped them in a sewer at Kandivli. The bodies were found a day later.

The police believe that Vidhyadhar, who has been absconding since the murder, committed the crime at the behest of Upadyay. Vidhyadhar’s last call was reportedly traced to a location in Jammu.

Police officers also claimed that Upadyay used a mediator — whose identity has not been established — to arrange meetings with the other suspects in the months leading up to the murders.

top news
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
IPL 2020: Rajasthan, Punjab teams leave for UAE, with masks & PPE amid Covid
IPL 2020: Rajasthan, Punjab teams leave for UAE, with masks & PPE amid Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In