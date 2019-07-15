BMC sends a light pollution notice to South Mumbai construction site

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to a private construction firm at Chandanwadi Road, Marine Lines, and asked it to explain why high-intensity floodlights are being used beyond the 10pm deadline.

The company, Alamdar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, in its response to BMC, has said, “All safety rules are being followed and we are not creating any pollution.”

This is the first such action taken by the civic body to curb light pollution in Mumbai, after the state, in November 2018, directed Wilson Gymkhana on Marine Drive to take down the floodlights on its premises.

The building proposal (city) department of BMC, earlier this month, issued the notice to Alamdar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and licensed surveyor Aparna Consultant, after Nilesh Desai, a Kalbadevi resident, filed a complaint in March. A copy of the notice was shared with the complainant on Thursday.

“You are requested to submit your explanation and take utmost care that no nuisance is caused to surrounding areas (regarding light pollution from high-intensity floodlights) and precautionary measures [are taken] while carrying out work. Work needs to be carried out during the prescribed working hours, failing which necessary action will be initiated,” reads BMC’s notice, of which HT has a copy.

The move comes after the Bombay high court (HC) on July 11 directed the BMC to form guidelines on light pollution by July 17.

Deputy chief engineer (build ing proposals), Sanjay Jadhav, refused to comment, but another official from the department, requesting anonymity, said, “We issued the notice after repeated complaints of work being undertaken beyond the 10pm deadline. We will follow up on this.”

The company, in its official response to BMC on Friday, said, “Construction is being done as per intimation of disapproval (IOD) terms and conditions. We

keep normal lights on in the compound only for safety purposes as a cemetery is located at the backend of the construction site.” HT has a copy of the response.

“Work is done only within the stipulated time [6am to 10pm]. Not having proper lights can be a safety threat for construction workers ,” said Murtuza Ali, managing director of the company.

Rajendra Brahmbhatt, proprietor of Aparna Consultant, said that after the civic body’s intimation, they alerted the developer about the residents’ complaints.

“Major work using floodlights has stopped and a few lights, torches are in place for security reasons.”

Desai said there needs to be a BMC squad to check such violations after 10pm. “Rules need to be in place to use light sheets to cover high intensity glare entering homes.”

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 14:58 IST