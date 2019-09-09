BMC to give ₹1L compensation to kin of staff who died during floods

mumbai

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:25 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided on Sunday to award a compensation of ₹1 lakh each to the families of its two employees who died on duty in two separate incidents in Goregaon during the floods on September 4. Along with this, the BMC has also announced to give job to one member of each family.

While Vijayendra Sardar Bagdi, 36, fell and drowned in a nullah, Jagdish Parmar, 54, suffered a heart attack. Both were rushed to hospitals, where they were declared dead on arrival.

The decision was taken after BMC’s workers’ union said the civic nody should compensate the families as the employees had died on duty. The decision was taken following directives from BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi.

Sukhdeo Kashid, president of Brihanmumbai Municipal Mazdoor Union , said, “We are thankful that the BMC administration accepted the union’s demands by approving compensation to the families and giving jobs to one family member.”

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 00:29 IST