Body of 60-year-old woman who fell into Vaitarna creek near Mumbai found after 5 days

mumbai

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:23 IST

The body of a 60-year-old woman who had fallen into the Vaitarna creek last Thursday after losing balance while walking on the rail overbridge (RoB) that leads to Vaitarna station, was found near Arnala coast in Virar on Monday.

Baby Bai Bhoir, the victim from Wadhiv village in Vaitarna, fell into the 40-foot deep creek during a downpour when she was on her way to the local train station at Vaitarna.

“The body was found five days after the incident and her funeral was held the same day at her village in Wadhiv,” said Bhaskar Pawar, police inspector, Vasai Government Railway Police (GRP).

Like Bhoir, around 2,000 villagers from Wadhiv also use the RoB to reach the station as there is no other approach road.

Villagers have been demanding a separate station at Wadhiv on the Western Railway (WR) route.

They said walking on the rail overbridge (RoB) is dangerous as they risk being run over by speeding trains or falling into the creek.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 00:23 IST