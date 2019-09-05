Bullet train project: HC clears decks for acquiring Vikhroli plot

mumbai

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:52 IST

The Bombay high court on Wednesday paved the way for construction of the ventilation shaft and distribution and traction sub-stations at Vikhroli for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The division bench of justice Amjad Sayed and justice Prakash Naik disposed of a petition filed by Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company, which had approached HC after the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) started proceedings for acquisition of 39,540 square feet of the former’s land at Vikhroli. The company had offered an alternate plot of land for the bullet train project and wanted HC to direct NHSRCL to consider acquiring it, instead of the original plot proposed by corporation. However, NHSRCL, which is executing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, rejected the alternate site suggested by the company, after noticing that 2,941 square metres of the plot was covered by mangroves. Godrej then suggested another alternate plot, which NHSRCL found “in principle acceptable”. This plot will now be acquired in accordance with provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

