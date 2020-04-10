e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Church distributes 1,000 masks to residents of Aarey village

Church distributes 1,000 masks to residents of Aarey village

mumbai Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:14 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

A church in Aarey Milk Colony has been making masks for the residents of a tribal hamlet amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

St Paul’s Methodist Tamil Church began their efforts on Monday with two members stitching masks. Within three days, they distributed 1,025 masks across the hamlet (in unit 7), where the church is located, and at Aarey Chowk as the police were detaining commuters for not wearing masks.

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday made wearing mask mandatory while stepping out, they intensified their efforts and started making another 2,000 masks in a bid to cover 3,000 residents across the 1,000 hutments in the dairy unit.

“We must realise that prayer has to come with action,” said priest in-charge reverend Godson Samuel. “During this difficult time, residents of this hamlet were finding it hard to procure masks which are being sold at ₹200 per piece. As we did not have funds, I asked two of our church members, who are excellent tailors, to help. With the cloth available with us, we managed to stitch 1,000 masks within three days.”

Megalingam Meyyan and Samlet Yesumani have been stitching black and white masks at home since then. However, they have exhausted their resources. “We have run out of elastic strings that we attach to the ears and we have also used most of the cloth available with us. We are currently making arrangements to procure more resources,” said Meyyan.

Reverend Samuel said church members and locals struggled during the first week of the lockdown. “Our members were not getting the basic essentials. However, with the help of friends across the city, 55 members and local residents were provided with 4kg rice, 2.5kg daal, and one-litre oil each. Then we realised that the next most important thing is to provide personal protective equipment,” he said.

Samuel, who stepped out on Thursday to distribute masks, said, “As priests, we too are public servants like doctors and police personnel. It is time for us to take up such efforts on war footing.”

top news
900 patients, 30 hotspots: How Jamaat-linked cases push Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
900 patients, 30 hotspots: How Jamaat-linked cases push Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
India asks US to extend H-1B, other visas of citizens stranded over Covid-19
India asks US to extend H-1B, other visas of citizens stranded over Covid-19
Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC
Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC
Punjab Police registers case against banned US-based Sikhs for Justice outfit
Punjab Police registers case against banned US-based Sikhs for Justice outfit
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
Apple, Google team up to work on COVID-19 contact tracing tech
Apple, Google team up to work on COVID-19 contact tracing tech
‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle
‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news