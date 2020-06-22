City has water for 42 days; BMC says ‘do not panic’

mumbai

The seven lakes and dams that supply drinking water to Mumbai have water stock that would last only 42 days. Since it hasn’t rained much in the catchment areas of these lakes, there is no increase in the water stock even as only eight days are left in June, the first month of monsoon.

However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said there is no need to panic yet and added that since a good monsoon has been predicted, water will be available when it rains.

The current water stock is only 10.68% of the total stock. As of Sunday, useful water stock in all seven lakes stands at 1.54 lakh litres, while the total storage capacity is 14.47 lakh litres.

Last year, the seven lakes – Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi – collectively had 82,829 litres of water (5.72%) during the same time. However, this year’s stock is less than the 13.09% recorded in 2018 during the same time. In November 2018, BMC had imposed 10% water cut across Mumbai.

Civic officials, however, said there is no decision on water cuts as of now and hinted that it is unlikely.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Hydraulic department), said, “This year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted normal rainfall in Mumbai. So far the rainfall in Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna and some other dams are better than last year. The water levels in these dams are also higher than last year. So there is nothing to worry about availability of water as of now.”

The civic body supplies 3,750 million litres of water daily against the city’s demand for 4,200 million litres.

As per BMC’s report on Sunday, Modak Sagar has 25% of water stock available, Tansa has 11.37%, Middle Vaitarna 14.23%, Bhatsa 9.72%, Vihar 22.27% and Tulsi has 30.64% of useful water level. Upper Vaitarna has no useful water stock left.

While Bhatsa makes up for 50% of the water supply to the city, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, and Modak Sagar make up for 37% of the water supply, Tansa 10%, Vihar 2% and Tulsi makes up 1% of the total water supply.

The lakes are in located in Thane and Palghar districts while their catchment areas are in Nashik, Thane and Palghar districts.