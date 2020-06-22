e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / City has water for 42 days; BMC says ‘do not panic’

City has water for 42 days; BMC says ‘do not panic’

mumbai Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:11 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

The seven lakes and dams that supply drinking water to Mumbai have water stock that would last only 42 days. Since it hasn’t rained much in the catchment areas of these lakes, there is no increase in the water stock even as only eight days are left in June, the first month of monsoon.

However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said there is no need to panic yet and added that since a good monsoon has been predicted, water will be available when it rains.

The current water stock is only 10.68% of the total stock. As of Sunday, useful water stock in all seven lakes stands at 1.54 lakh litres, while the total storage capacity is 14.47 lakh litres.

Last year, the seven lakes – Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi – collectively had 82,829 litres of water (5.72%) during the same time. However, this year’s stock is less than the 13.09% recorded in 2018 during the same time. In November 2018, BMC had imposed 10% water cut across Mumbai.

Civic officials, however, said there is no decision on water cuts as of now and hinted that it is unlikely.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Hydraulic department), said, “This year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted normal rainfall in Mumbai. So far the rainfall in Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna and some other dams are better than last year. The water levels in these dams are also higher than last year. So there is nothing to worry about availability of water as of now.”

The civic body supplies 3,750 million litres of water daily against the city’s demand for 4,200 million litres.

As per BMC’s report on Sunday, Modak Sagar has 25% of water stock available, Tansa has 11.37%, Middle Vaitarna 14.23%, Bhatsa 9.72%, Vihar 22.27% and Tulsi has 30.64% of useful water level. Upper Vaitarna has no useful water stock left.

While Bhatsa makes up for 50% of the water supply to the city, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, and Modak Sagar make up for 37% of the water supply, Tansa 10%, Vihar 2% and Tulsi makes up 1% of the total water supply.

The lakes are in located in Thane and Palghar districts while their catchment areas are in Nashik, Thane and Palghar districts.

top news
Revamped action plan for Delhi to fight Covid-19
Revamped action plan for Delhi to fight Covid-19
A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Experts say first yet to get over
A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Experts say first yet to get over
Contact tracing now mandatory for all Covid-19 patients in Delhi: MHA
Contact tracing now mandatory for all Covid-19 patients in Delhi: MHA
Maharashtra Covid tally reaches 1.32 lakh, numbers hide a success story
Maharashtra Covid tally reaches 1.32 lakh, numbers hide a success story
‘Inappropriate content’: Nitish Kumar writes to PM, demands censorship of streaming services
‘Inappropriate content’: Nitish Kumar writes to PM, demands censorship of streaming services
Telangana sees highest single-day spike with 730 new Covid-19 cases
Telangana sees highest single-day spike with 730 new Covid-19 cases
Bengal BJP adopts aggression to counter TMC; state president talks revenge
Bengal BJP adopts aggression to counter TMC; state president talks revenge
Explained | 2 new Covid medicines in India: How to get, how to use, for whom
Explained | 2 new Covid medicines in India: How to get, how to use, for whom
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In