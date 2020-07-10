Contractor expelled, MMRDA gives Metro-7 works at higher costs

mumbai

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 23:49 IST

Months after a contractor was ousted over delayed works of the Mumbai Metro-7 (Dahisar East-Andheri East), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) awarded contracts at costs higher than what it had estimated for the pending works.

In February 2020, MMRDA had invited bids for pending works of line-7 in two separate tenders - for the 6.25km viaduct and for four station works. While MMRDA had estimated viaduct works at ₹149.45 crores, the works were awarded to J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd at ₹174.76 crores, 16.93% higher than the estimated cost.

For the station works, MMRDA had estimated the cost to be ₹103.89 crores, which was awarded to NCC Limited at a cost of ₹127.78 crores, 22.9% higher than the estimated cost. According to the minutes of the executive committee meeting, uploaded on Wednesday, the higher estimates were studied carefully by the general consultants. The authority has also quoted various reasons for the higher costs including a shorter deadline for the contractors which would mean deploying more machinery and manpower on the site.

BG Pawar, joint metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA said, “The works were awarded after the meeting was conducted via video-conferencing. The contractors have also started work on-ground.” J Kumar has also been awarded the works of the Sewri-Worli elevated corridor, which recently got a CRZ nod.

In January 2020, Simplex infrastructure was ousted over delayed works. The company had been awarded the contract in May 2016 and the works were expected to be completed in a 30-month period by November 2018. The company was issued several notices and letters over slow progress of works, MMRDA stated. The authority had also ousted a joint venture of RCC-MBZ over slow-progress of Metro-2B (DN Nagar to Mandale). The tender process of 2B is in the process, Pawar added.

Metro-7 is being implemented at a cost of ₹6,208 crores and is now expected to be operational by April 2021.

Box: MMRDA spent ₹53 crore on Covid centres

MMRDA spent ₹53 crore for constructing the Covid hospital in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), as per a Right To Information (RTI) query filed activist Anil Galgali. According to the RTI, MMRDA spent ₹14.21 crore for constructing Phase-1 of the hospital and it spent ₹21.55 crore for Phase-2. Both the phases have been handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.