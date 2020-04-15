Coronavirus update- From lathicharge to probe: What happened in Mumbai’s Bandra

mumbai

Nearly 1000 jobless migrant workers gathered outside a railway station in Mumbai’s Bandra on Tuesday, hours after Prime Minister extended the lockdown to May 3 to check the spread of the coronavirus infections, demanding for trains to take them home.

Mumbai Police baton-charged the protesting migrant workers—mostly from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal—who assembled near the Bandra railway station around 3pm and dispersed them two hours later.

Bandra Police filed a first information report (FIR) against 700 unidentified persons and the Navi Mumbai Police detained an Airoli resident for allegedly uploading a video on social media which officers said may have helped spread the rumours.

“The man has been handed over to Bandra Police. They will carry out further investigation; we can’t reveal anything,” said Yogesh Gawde, senior inspector at Rabale police station.

Who said what?

Labourers

“I am from Malda in West Bengal. We heard the government was running a special train from Mumbai. So we packed our luggage to leave the city as we have lost our jobs,” Farooq Shaikh, a daily-wage worker who stays at Behrampada in Bandra (East), said.

“We are out of food and now the lockdown has been extended. How will we survive here in Mumbai? We came to know about a special train running for migrants, so we gathered,” Zahid Mistri, also from Malda and who lives in Bandra, said.

“We have spent our savings during the first phase of the lockdown. We have nothing to eat now, we just want to go back at our native place, the government should make arrangements for us,” Asadullah Sheikh, who hails from Malda in West Bengal, said.

“I am in Mumbai for the last many years but have never seen such a situation. The government should start trains to shift us from here to our native place,” Abdul Kayyun, another labourer, said.

Police and railways officials

Vijayalaxmi Hiremath, the senior police inspector at Bandra police station, said they received information about people gathered outside Bandra railway station around 3.30pm. A team of police officers rushed to the spot and found close to a 1000 people there.

Additional reinforcement was called from the reserved police force zonal office and from the neighbouring police stations of Khar and Santacruz.

“We tried to make them understand and asked them to return to their houses, but the crowd was not in a mood to listen,” said Hiremath.

“The workers were protesting against the extension of the lockdown, saying they do not have access to food and other essentials,” a western railway (WR) official, who did not want to be named, said.

Political to and fro

The Bandra incident snowballed into a political blame game between the ruling and opposition parties in Maharashtra as state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray took a swipe at the central government.

“The current situation at Bandra Station, now dispersed or even the rioting in Surat is a result of the Union Government not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labour. They don’t want food or shelter, they want to go back home.” Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

He also reiterated the state government’s demand to operate trains for 24 hours for migrant labourers.

“Right from the day the trains have been shut down, the State had requested trains to run for 24 hours more so that migrant labour could go back home. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray raised this issue in the PM- CM video conference as well requesting a roadmap for migrant labour to reach home,” he said.

After Aaditya Thackeray’s outburst, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) state unit called the incident a failure of the state.

Ex-MP Kirit Somaiya asked the Uddhav Thackeray government to explain how a thousand people gathered at Bandra(West) near the station despite prohibitory orders. Somaiya asked the chief minister to explain what the intelligence agencies were doing and how a large number of people could gather when the police did not allow more than four people in one place.

“How and why today?” he asked.

Devendra Fadnavis, the former chief minister and leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, said the incident that happened in Bandra was serious and that the state government failed to adequate arrangements for the labourers.

“Migrants coming out and demanding food or allowing them to leave for their home state is a failure of the government. It is surprising, that instead of helping the people, ministers are blaming the Central government in an attempt to hide their failure. It is shameful that the government is playing politics at such a time. I urge the state government to hear the people on how they want the ration and food,” he said.

Aaditya Thackeray later tweeted saying the Centre and states are facing a Catch-22 situation.

“The centre has taken immediate cognizance of the issue and is assisting the State actively. We understand the catch 22 situation centre and states face. I’m thankful to PM & HM for understanding the situation, while trying to ensure the safety of home states of migrants,” he tweeted.

“The migrant labour issue persists everywhere. Even as we house more than 6 lakh migrant labour, with breakfast lunch and dinner, the Union and State Govts are coordinating on further relief for the same. We will continue to ensure the comfort of all migrant labour in our camps,” he said in another tweet.

Phone call and Uddhav Thackeray’s Facebook address

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Uddhav Thackeray soon after the incident.

Shah said that events such as the protest weaken India’s fight against coronavirus disease and the administration needs to stay vigilant to avoid such incidents, according to ANI.

He also offered his full support to the Maharashtra government, according to news agency ANI.

In a live webcast later in the night, Uddhav Thackeray assured migrant workers that they were not in a lockup and were safe. They should, therefore, maintain discipline for the next two weeks after which arrangements will be made to have them sent home.

The chief minister said someone must have “misled” them that trains are starting from today, as a result, they have gathered there.

“We have many people who could do this. Do not try to play with their emotions and create a law-and-order situation in the state. I will take strict action against such people. I also ask people not to politicise the issue. This is the time to remain united and fight the pandemic,” the chief minister said.

Thackeray also spoke in Hindi during his address.

“Why are you worried? You are with us, staying in my state. You will be safe here. There is nothing to worry about. We are not feeling happy to lock you like this. We have to face the challenge unitedly. The day lockdown will be relaxed, you will be allowed to go to your homes. I’m in contact with the central government regularly,” he said.

He also said that the state has made arrangements of food and stay of around six lakh migrant workers, along with medical facilities. The state also increased the scope of Shiv Bhojan thali, subsidised meal scheme, to 80,000 per day.

What now?

Maharashtra’s home minister Anil Deshmukh has directed the police to investigate who spread the rumours about the train and take stern action against those found guilty.

Railway authorities also stated that there were rumours on the commencement of train services, however, a notification was issued on the extension of the cancellation of train services.

“It is clarified that all passenger train services on Indian Railways, including premium trains, mail/express trains, passenger trains, suburban (local) trains, shall continue to remain cancelled till 12am, May 3, as per guidelines of the Government of India,” the Western Railway said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)