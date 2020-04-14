Maharashtra orders probe into rumours that fuelled migrants’ rush at Bandra

india

Maharashtra’s home minister Anil Deshmukh late Tuesday night ordered a probe into rumours that fuelled a rush of migrant workers to the Bandra West railway station in Mumbai in the afternoon despite the lockdown.

“I have ordered an investigation into the rumour that claimed trains to take migrants back home. Those found guilty of sparking such rumours will be dealt severely invoking the fullest force of law,” Deshmukh tweeted.

The railways ministry also clarified that passenger trains will remain cancelled till May 3.

“It is clarified that all Passenger train services are fully cancelled, across the nation, till 3rd May 2020 and there is no plan to run any special train to clear the passenger rush All concerned may pl. take note of the same and help us in resisting any wrong news in this regard,” the ministry tweeted.

Hundreds of migrant workers in Mumbai ignored the lockdown and turned up at the Bandra West railway station, demanding that railways start trains to take them home. They were dispersed after a lathi charge by the police.

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray soon after the incident and said that events such as the protest weaken India’s fight against coronavirus disease and the administration needs to stay vigilant to avoid such incidents, according to ANI.

In a live webcast later in the night, Thackeray assured migrant workers that they were not in a lockup and should therefore maintain discipline for the next two weeks after which arrangements will be made to have them sent home.

The huge gathering at Bandra West despite a strict lockdown also raised fears of a spike in coronavirus cases in the state which already has the highest number of infections in the country.