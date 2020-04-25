e-paper
Counselling of migrant labourers showing positive results: Maharashtra health minister

Counselling of migrant labourers showing positive results: Maharashtra health minister

mumbai Updated: Apr 25, 2020 00:31 IST
Swapnil Rawal
So far the Maharashtra health department has counselled 47,000 migrant labourers at relief camps. Around 5.5 lakh migrant labourers have been housed at 944 relief camps across the state.

Every district has two to three teams of counsellors, mental health experts, and nurses who go to these relief camps and tell the migrants about Covid-19 safety measures. There are 30 counsellors, 28 mental health experts, and 36 nurses who have been entrusted with the task.

Health minister Rajesh Tope, in a statement, said that the counsellors have helped the migrants understand the current situation and that it is showing results.

The state government had earlier said that it was getting difficult to manage the migrants as at times they grew aggressive. The authorities feared that it would lead to a law and order situation.

