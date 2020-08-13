e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Decision on relief for high power bills in next meeting: Shinde

Decision on relief for high power bills in next meeting: Shinde

mumbai Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Urban development minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the decision on giving relief to consumers who received inflated electricity bills during lockdown will be taken in the next cabinet meeting. The state government has already approached the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) on the issue and a relief of 20%-30% is expected to be announced soon.

Shinde, who spoke about inflated bills, requested the state cabinet for a speedy decision over the issue saying that people’s sentiments on the issue were high, and immediate relief needed to be extended. Energy minister Nitin Raut said his department is working on the solution.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had, two weeks ago, held a meeting with officials from various departments over the issue.

top news
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
‘We have arrived,’ say Indian American after Kamala Harris selection
‘We have arrived,’ say Indian American after Kamala Harris selection
Chinese envoy says onus ‘not on China’ to resolve border standoff
Chinese envoy says onus ‘not on China’ to resolve border standoff
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawmaker cousin sends legal notice to Sanjay Raut
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawmaker cousin sends legal notice to Sanjay Raut
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Odisha plans one lakh tests per day as Covid-19 cases cross 50k mark
Odisha plans one lakh tests per day as Covid-19 cases cross 50k mark
Unauthorised cricket league in UP using Virat Kohli image blocked
Unauthorised cricket league in UP using Virat Kohli image blocked
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In