Diamond merchant abducted in Mumbai at gunpoint

A 36-year-old diamond merchant from Surat was abducted at gunpoint in Juhu on Wednesday. The prime accused knew the victim and had been asking him for a loan, which the victim had refused to give.

On April 16, Ravikumar Jayantilal Tummar came to Mumbai on a work trip. He made plans to meet two friends on Wednesday afternoon, at a hotel in Juhu. During this meeting, Tummar received calls from Satya Shinde, who is described in the police complaint as the owner of “a playing card club” in Borivali. Shinde asked Tummar for a loan, but Tummar said no. According to the police, Shinde has been wanting a loan from Tummar for a long time and Tummar has denied him repeatedly.

When Tummar was leaving the hotel, he found Shinde waiting for him in the lobby. With Shinde was his driver and a friend, Raju Rupam, whom Tummar recognised. Shinde again asked for money. When Tummar refused him, Shinde made a gesture to the driver, who took out a pistol from under his shirt and handed it to Shinde. Pointing the pistol to Tummar’s stomach, Shinde forced Tummar to walk out of the hotel and into Shinde’s SUV.

The diamond merchant has told the police that Shinde took him to a godown (owned by Shinde) in Kulup Wadi, in Borivali. There he was held at gunpoint and assaulted by Shinde, Rupam and the driver. After he agreed to pay Rs one crore, the accused took his watch and jewellery.

Finally, Tummar was forced to strip and dance for his assailants, who videoed him. He was told that if he complained to the police, this video would be made public. Then, Tummar was allowed to leave.

Undeterred by his kidnappers’ threats, Tummar went to the police and registered a First Information Report (FIR). Shinde has been arrested and the police are searching for Rupam and the driver.

The FIR was registered under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 364 (A) (kidnapping for ransom, etc.), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 506 (2), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code , and relevant sections of the Arms Act and Information and Technology Act.