Diva and Kharegaon road overbridges to be ready by May: TMC chief

mumbai

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 00:50 IST

Thane

The Thane municipal commissioner said that Diva and Kharegaon road overbridges will be ready by May next year.

“I reviewed the road overbridges at Diva and Kharegaon. I have asked the encroachment department to remove all encroachments obstructing the project work. Both road overbridges should be completed by May 2020. I have directed officials to complete the Kalwa flyover by June 2020,” said Sanjeev Jaiswal, TMC commissioner.

Commuters have been complaining about the substandard work of flyovers as the recently inaugurated Meenatai Thackeray flyover has already developed potholes. “Within months of its opening, Meenatai Thackeray flyover has developed potholes or damages. There was an accident on this road within a week of its inauguration. This shows the poor quality of the roads,” said Aniket Jayant, 34, a regular commuter from Kalwa to Thane.

“We have completed most of the repair work on the new flyover. We have also fined the contractor,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer, TMC.

Activists and commuters hope the new bridges won’t be in such a bad shape. “It is getting difficult to commute in Thane because of bad roads. Potholes are making it worse. We want better infrastructure to improve our commute,” said Shantanu Chakravorty, 45, who oftens travels on Ghodbunder Road.