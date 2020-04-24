e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Friday was the cleanest air day so far this year: SAFAR

Friday was the cleanest air day so far this year: SAFAR

mumbai Updated: Apr 24, 2020 21:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Two days after the city recorded its lowest air quality for the year, the pollutant-measuring indicator further plummeted on Friday. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 42 for PM2.5 pollutant, falling in the ‘good’ category, making Friday the cleanest air day so far this year, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). It was 56 (satisfactory) on Thursday and 46 (good) on Wednesday. SAFAR researchers said a drop in temperatures from Monday’s 37.8 degrees Celsius to 34.9 degrees Celsius on Friday combined with the setting in of sea breeze at the right time helped the decline in pollution levels.

Mazgaon had the cleanest air in the city with an AQI of 14 while BKC had comparatively higher AQI at 61 (satisfactory). Meanwhile the weather bureau said respite from hot and humid conditions was expected over the weekend as the maximum temperature is expected to drop a degree Celsius below normal due to the western disturbance of north India.

