GoAir on cash and carry mode; says won’t hit flight ops

mumbai

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:03 IST

The Wadia Group-owned GoAir has been put on cash-and-carry (pay as you fly) mode by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) over the pending dues.

GoAir is the third such airline to go on this mode, after Air India and SpiceJet. GoAir has said there will be no impact on its flight operations.

The Airports Authority of India’s letter dated August 10 stated the authority has put “GoAir on cash-and- carry mode for all AAI airports across the country from Tuesday (00:01hrs of August 11)”. An AAI official, however, said the airline has been given time till August 18.

“GoAir is engaged in constructive discussions with AAI and would like to assure our customers there will be no impact on GoAir’s operations. GoAir flights will continue to run, as normal, at all airports,” GoAir spokesperson said.