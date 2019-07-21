Government approves 7 new law colleges under University of Mumbai as LLB finds more takers

With law emerging as a popular career option, the state government has approved seven new law colleges under University of Mumbai (MU), including one in the city, one in Palghar and three in Thane.

The government has also approved several additional divisions for self-financed courses such as bachelor of management studies (BMS), BCom accounting and finance (BAF) and BSc hospitality studies.

Last month, the state government released the list of new colleges as well as new courses and divisions to be started in existing institutes.

The list includes 89 colleges across the state, including 22 new institutes affiliated to MU. While seven of these are law colleges, the remaining are traditional arts, science and commerce institutes – two for women and six night colleges.

“Students want to transit from the conventional courses to professional courses,” said Janhavi Rao, vice principal, Gurukul College, when asked about the popularity of law courses. This year, Gurukul College in Ghatkopar added a division of BAF.

According to Vasantdada Patil Pratishthan (VPP), which received permission to start a law college in its Sion campus, a new college will ease competition for law courses, which have found many takers. “These courses are in demand because be it a software company or corporate sector, every company will benefit if they have someone who is familiar with ever-changing laws,” said Appasaheb Desai, general secretary, VPP. Desai added that they plan to regularly organise moot courts and seminars which will encourage more students to study law.

While the new institutes will make seven divisions of three-year LLB courses, only one existing institute got an additional division of the course. This is because, MU management council had rejected most of the proposals for new divisions in law colleges since they are already struggling to assess answer papers and declare results on time.

Most of the 165 new divisions (126 in existing institutes, 39 in new colleges) approved by the state are of self-financed courses, with BAF recording the highest number of divisions (28).

While 18 new BMS divisions will be available to aspirants, 10 divisions each of BMM and BSc hospitality studies were also approved.

Chaitali Chakraborty, principal, Thakur College, Kandivli, which got a new BMS division, said, “The education system is changing. Students are pursuing courses that have practical application and are skill-oriented.”

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 01:02 IST