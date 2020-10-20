e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / ICICI Bank fraud: Court seeks jail report on Deepak Kochhar’s plea for post-Covid hospitalisation

ICICI Bank fraud: Court seeks jail report on Deepak Kochhar’s plea for post-Covid hospitalisation

Kochhar is presently lodged in Taloja Jail after being remanded to judicial custody

mumbai Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 16:57 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Deepak Kochhar.
Deepak Kochhar.(PTI File)
         

The special PMLA court on Tuesday sought a report from the prison authorities of Taloja Jail on a plea by former ICICI Bank managing director Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar. Deepak Kochhar requested to be shifted to a private hospital for post-Covid-19 care.

Kochhar is presently lodged in Taloja Jail after being remanded to judicial custody. He had, last week, approached the special court through his lawyers Vijay Agrawal and Aashul Agrawal and requested to be shifted to a private hospital

In his plea, Kochhar stated that he “suffered from an extremely severe and prolonged bout of Covid-19 lasting more than three weeks, with many additional complications including prolonged and severe infection which has impacted the entire body, including lungs, muscles, joints and immune system.”

Also Read: ICICI Bank money laundering case: Deepak Kochhar remanded to ED custody till October 17

“Applicant is still suffering from prolonged effects of Covid infection, has been advised rest for two weeks, and is under medication of various drugs. Going into the jail will not be safe for the health of the Applicant and his life. Covid-19 caused by Sars-CoV-2 is a relatively new disease, with fresh information being known on a dynamic basis about the natural history of the disease, especially in terms of post-recovery. It is submitted that even a mild Covid-19 infection can leave patients sick for months after testing negative,” reads the application.

The plea was heard on Tuesday, wherein Enforcement Directorate (ED) responded that the application cannot be decided without a report from the prison department. Considering this, the special court has called for a report from jail. The plea is scheduled for hearing on Wednesday.

Kochhar was arrested by ED on September 7 on charges of money laundering. He was later remanded to ED custody till September 19. Meanwhile, Kochchar tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14. Hence his ED custody was suspended and he was sent to judicial custody. Kochhar was discharged on October 13 and was remanded to ED custody. The special court had remanded him to judicial custody on October 17.

tags
top news
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
LIVE: Stepping out without mask puts others at risk, says PM Modi
LIVE: Stepping out without mask puts others at risk, says PM Modi
‘Markets are bright again amid festive season but...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address
‘Markets are bright again amid festive season but...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address
‘Stepping out without mask puts others’ lives at risk: PM Modi in address to nation
‘Stepping out without mask puts others’ lives at risk: PM Modi in address to nation
FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
‘When will Chinese troops be thrown out’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM
‘When will Chinese troops be thrown out’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM
Safeguard rights of NGOs: UN human rights chief to India
Safeguard rights of NGOs: UN human rights chief to India
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In