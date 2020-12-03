IIT-Bombay placements Day 2: 16 firms offer 64 jobs in first half of session

mumbai

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:31 IST

Placements at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) continued the trend of higher domestic packages compared to 2019.

On the first day at IIT-Bombay (IIT-B), international job offers had come in from Sony Japan, Honda Japan and NEC Japan while the most domestic offers were made by Texas Instruments, Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, MasterCard and Boston Consulting Group.

A statement issued by IIT-B’s placement cell on day two said, “Sixteen companies have made over 64 job offers in the first half of day two of placements, in various sectors. Prominent international offers were made by Sysmex Corporation (Japan). For domestic jobs, the highest number of offers were offered by Oracle, American Express and Bajaj Auto.”

According to the placement report for the first half of the day, shared by IIT-B, 18 companies offered jobs across sectors and the highest annual package of ₹46.41 lakh was offered by Qualcomm. Last year the highest domestic package for an IIT-B student ₹32.59 lakhs, by the same company. At IIT-Roorkee, the annual package for a domestic role saw a rise with a student of the institute being offered ₹80 lakh per annum, compared to last year’s highest annual package offer of ₹62.2 lakh.

So far, students of IIT-Roorkee have received over 395 job offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), over two days of placements. “Thirty-five companies participated in the first two slots and the job offers keep getting better,” said an IIT-Roorkee spokesperson.

IIT-Delhi issued a statement saying its students had seen over 300 job offers and more than 150 PPOs this year. “Top recruiters in terms of students recruited included Microsoft, Intel and Goodman Sachs,” IIT-Delhi said in its statement.