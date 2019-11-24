KEM Hospital mishap: Family to hold last rites of Prince today

mumbai

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 01:26 IST

The last rites of Prince Rajbhar, who passed away on Friday, will be conducted today, said his family.

Prince passed away early on Friday. The post-mortem report, released on Friday evening, concluded he had gone into cardiac arrest following septicaemic shock due to thermal burns.

Prince had suffered 22% burns in a fire in KEM Hospital’s paediatric intensive care unit on November 7. Pannelal Rajbhar, Prince’s father, had refused to claim the body on Saturday morning, to protest the treatment his son had received at KEM Hospital.

“A hospital staffer told me my child needed better burn facilities. Now the post mortem report shows he was right. Prince had a congenital heart disease, but the infection killed him. I will go to any extent to get justice,” said Rajbhar. Later on Saturday, Rajbhar agreed to claim the infant’s body. “My wife convinced me to perform the last rites as our child has already suffered too much,” he said.

Prince’s last rites will be performed this evening in Mumbai.

On Friday, Rajbhar submitted a letter to the dean of KEM Hospital, Dr Hemant Deshmukh, and the governor, demanding a medical committee evaluate the line-of-treatment provided to the infant. The family also alleged that as they are poor, Prince wasn’t taken to a specialty hospital like Masina Hospital for his burns.