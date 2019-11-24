e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

KEM Hospital mishap: Family to hold last rites of Prince today

mumbai Updated: Nov 24, 2019 01:26 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

The last rites of Prince Rajbhar, who passed away on Friday, will be conducted today, said his family.

Prince passed away early on Friday. The post-mortem report, released on Friday evening, concluded he had gone into cardiac arrest following septicaemic shock due to thermal burns.

Prince had suffered 22% burns in a fire in KEM Hospital’s paediatric intensive care unit on November 7. Pannelal Rajbhar, Prince’s father, had refused to claim the body on Saturday morning, to protest the treatment his son had received at KEM Hospital.

“A hospital staffer told me my child needed better burn facilities. Now the post mortem report shows he was right. Prince had a congenital heart disease, but the infection killed him. I will go to any extent to get justice,” said Rajbhar. Later on Saturday, Rajbhar agreed to claim the infant’s body. “My wife convinced me to perform the last rites as our child has already suffered too much,” he said.

Prince’s last rites will be performed this evening in Mumbai.

On Friday, Rajbhar submitted a letter to the dean of KEM Hospital, Dr Hemant Deshmukh, and the governor, demanding a medical committee evaluate the line-of-treatment provided to the infant. The family also alleged that as they are poor, Prince wasn’t taken to a specialty hospital like Masina Hospital for his burns.

top news
Supreme Court to take up plea by Sena-NCP-Congress today over Maharashtra guv move
Supreme Court to take up plea by Sena-NCP-Congress today over Maharashtra guv move
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’, Fadnavis tells BJP workers as he becomes CM again
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
‘He’s a frustrated cricketer’: Azhar hits back at Rayudu
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Delhi court orders stay on ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s biopic
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
Over-speeding car falls off flyover on passers-by in Hyderabad; 1 killed
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
107-year-old mother gives candy to 84-year-old daughter. Watch
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News