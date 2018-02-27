Khwaja Yunus custodial death case : Accused cops seek dismissal of prosecution’s plea

The four officers, including encounter specialist Praful Bhosle, who are proposed to be added as the accused in Khwaja Yunus custodial death case, have approached the sessions court to object to the prosecution’s move.

In the on-going trial which began this year, the prosecution had on February 8, moved an application to prosecute the four police officers namely Bhosle, Hemant Desai, Rajaram Vhanmane and Ashok Khot in the case. The move came after the key eye-witness in the case — Dr Abdul Mateen – said these four officers beat up Yunus when he was lodged in custody in connection with the Ghatkopar bomb blast case.

While the court was likely to pass an order on the prosecution’s plea, the four officers on Monday approached the court for dismissal of the application.

Jha contended that refusal of sanction by the government was challenged by Yunus’s mother Asiya before the Bombay high court. The high court had rejected the prosecution’s prayer to try the four accused and their suspension, which has been challenged by Asiya in the Supreme Court and the case is still pending, Jha contended.

The court has asked the prosecution to file its reply on March 6. Presently, four police officials are facing the trial in the case. The CID filed a charge sheet against 14 policemen. However, the state had not sanctioned the prosecution of the 10 accused. This was challenged by Yunus’s mother at the Supreme Court.