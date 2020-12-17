Lift stay on policy to convert leased government plot to freehold: Maharashtra CM to revenue department

mumbai

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 01:02 IST

The Maharashtra government is set to lift the stay on its policy to grant ownership rights to leased out government plots by paying a premium. Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray directed the state revenue department to withdraw the stay even if it is planning to revise the policy. The directives were issued in a meeting held on Wednesday.

The state government on December 10 issued a circular directing all the district collectors to stop conversion of Class II plots to freehold till further notice. The decision was taken because a few people were taking its benefit and the premium charged by the government is low, the official said.

“Even if you are planning to revise the policy, what is the need to stay? Make the changes you are intending to but remove the stay,” Thackeray directed the revenue officials.

To increase its revenue, the state government on September 24 decided to grant ownership rights to lessees of government-owned plots, and those with conditional ownership (Class II) of such plots, against a premium of up to 50% of the ready reckoner rates — the value of the land in an area.

The policy potentially impacts more than 1.14 lakh leased plots across the state and around 5,000 in Mumbai alone.

Currently, leasehold tenants pay the government rents as low as 2% to 5% of the 25% ready reckoner rate. The plot allotted on lease can be used only for activities permitted by the government. Occupancy under the Class II category gives conditional ownership to the lessee, who will not pay an annual rent. Here too, the land can only be used for activities the government allows.

In a separate meeting on Wednesday, the CM also directed the housing department to bring a proposal for waiving off service charge of 56 Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) colonies situated across Mumbai. The owners of Mhada flats from the low-income group (LIG) and middle-income group (MIG) living in 56 Mhada colonies have not paid service charges against the formation of co-operative societies since years. The pending amount accumulated to a huge amount following the addition of fine and interest charged on it. The flats owners have requested the state government to waive the fine and interest.