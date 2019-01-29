Maharashtra chief minister to come under Lokayukta

The Devendra Fadnavis-led state government plans to bring the chief minister under the jurisdiction of the Lokayukta, but with a few riders.

Currently, section 7 of the Maharashtra Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayuktas Act, 1971 allows the anti-corruption ombudsman to scrutinise elected representatives such as ministers, local body members and public servants, but exempts the CM.

The state cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to allow complaints to be filed against a sitting chief minister. The Lokayukta, however, cannot conduct a probe against a sitting CM.

“A Lokayukta inquiry can be initiated only after the chief minister has demitted office, that too with the approval of the governor. The inquiry has to be in-camera,” said Sitaram Kunte, additional chief secretary, general administration department (services).

Social activist and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare, who has been making the demand for long, said, “Acts are amended in Vidhan Bhavan. It will become a law only after the Vidhan Bhavan clears it.”

The bill will be tabled in the next session of the state Assembly in February.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 23:18 IST