Maharashtra to fix prices of masks to provide them at affordable rates

Maharashtra earlier capped fee for all types of Covid-19 tests, treatment for the disease at private hospitals, and ambulances run by private operators

mumbai Updated: Oct 08, 2020 14:01 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra has made wearing of masks mandatory at public places and found that they were being sold at much higher prices.
Maharashtra has made wearing of masks mandatory at public places and found that they were being sold at much higher prices.(REUTERS)
         

The Maharashtra government plans to cap prices of masks to provide them at affordable rates. The N95 masks will be available for Rs 19 to Rs 50 while double and triple layer for Rs 3 to Rs 4, state health minister Rajesh Tope said. Maharashtra will be the first state to cap the prices, he added.

The state has made wearing of masks mandatory at public places and found that they were being sold at much higher prices.

It formed a four-member committee to determine the prices of various types of masks. The committee has submitted its report and the state government is in the final stages of capping the prices, Tope said.

“A comparison of rates in May and the corresponding month last year found an increase in prices in various types of masks between 160% to 437%. Considering this, it was decided that the masks should be made available to the people at affordable prices,” he said.

Tope said the committee has conducted a detailed study into prices of raw material, production cost, distribution, transportation, etc before suggesting the capped rates.

Maharashtra earlier capped fee for all types of Covid-19 tests, treatment for the disease at private hospitals, and ambulances run by private operators.

