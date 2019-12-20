Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Found what he’s looking for?

mumbai

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 01:42 IST

We promise this is the last post about U2 and its concert in Mumbai, but word comes in that it was none other than designer Arjun Khanna, a die-hard fan of the band, who got to design the official gifts for the members of the band post their performance. “Arjun has been a huge fan of the band and even attended the original Joshua Tree concert at Wembley in 1987,” says an insider. “So naturally, when he was approached by @bookmyshow, the producers of the India leg of the concert, to design a gift for them, he took the opportunity to create a unique commemorative piece for this special concert,” says a spokesperson.

What Khanna came up with was a ‘bundi’ jacket, made in khadi silk, and lined with Banarasi brocade, which had the iconic Joshua Tree superimposed on a map of India, hand-embroidered in antique gold zardozi. “It signified the momentous occasion, plus I was using a host of elements of Indian craft and textiles,” he said when we spoke yesterday.

As for the response to his bespoke creation, he says the band “loved the look and was” intrigued by the thought of their Joshua Tree with the map of India.

“In fact, their wardrobe in-charge and assistants found the finish beautiful and Rahman’s assistant said the musician was so moved by the thought process that went in to its design that he wants to frame the piece!” laughed Khanna, adding, “I said wear it first, send me a picture and then frame it.”

Incidentally, having received this bespoke and attractive luxury item, we wonder if Bono will still be able to sing ‘I still haven’t found what I’m looking for’ with a straight face…

Overheard

I hate small talk. I want to talk about atoms, death, aliens, sex, magic, intellect, the meaning of life, faraway galaxies, music that makes you feel different, memories, the lies you’ve told, your flaws, your favourite scents, your childhood, what keeps you up at night, your insecurities and fears. I like people with depth, who speak with emotion from a twisted mind. I don’t want to know what’s up.

— Posted on Instagram by designer Sandeep Khosla.

TRUELIES

So here’s our filmy insider’s latest gyaan on all the hot young (single) hunks currently in Bollywood. As has been reported earlier, the pint-size lady with every top star’s private number on her speed dial and a vice-like grip on tinsel town’s grapevine, has a strong opinion on every actor which she proclaims with unchallenged authority. “I feel he’s a false alarm. But there’s something earnest about him,” she said about the industry’s new favourite, known as the eternal newcomer, an actor who debuted a while ago without much success, but who is currently witnessing a spot in the limelight, thanks to a string of recent hits and being linked with two hot new actresses.

About the much-hyped debut of the son of a character actor, our filmy insider was succinct in her disappointment. “Bad choice of debut film,” is all she said about the talented young man, whose first film didn’t set the box office on fire.

Her verdict was even more damning on the other young actor who began his career on TV and saw it accelerate with a performance in a hit film. “He was promising,” she said, adding, “But is constantly coked up or drugged out and currently seeing a starlet,” she said, as if it were an indictment.

Was there anything at all to get excited about amongst our current crop of stars, we enquired from the filmy insider.

“Well, there will be wedding bells ringing soon around February/March next year for this recently divorced actor-producer, who seems to be head over heels in love with his new bae,” she said, adding, “So that is something to cheer about I guess.”

Thank God for small mercies.

Asma Khan and Shobhaa De

Oh Kolkata!

The Kolkata-born British-Indian chef Asma Khan seems to be the flavour of the season, as she continues to take the international culinary community by storm. Khan, who rose to fame after appearing on the popular Netflix series Chef’s Table, which documented her journey of moving from journalist and home cook to setting up London’s first all-women kitchen restaurant, was in India last month where she cooked two dinners and garnered much attention. This week saw the feisty Khan in attendance as a panellist at the Jaipur Literature Festival in Doha, the festival’s first foray into the Middle East, where she released her upcoming cookbook titled ‘Asma’s Indian Kitchen’, and was in conversation with author Shobhaa De. “Brilliant audience and a real kind of sense of excitement. In both my sessions, people asked wonderful questions and were really enthusiastic,” shared Khan about the experience on social media. But there is further travel planned, as Khan will soon head to Switzerland, where she will showcase a Mughlai-inspired menu during the prestigious upcoming St Moritz Gourmet Festival.

Perhaps a short ski-break too?