Malwani ISIS case: Youth stands witness against two others in special NIA court

Malwani ISIS case: Youth stands witness against two others in special NIA court

mumbai Updated: Dec 18, 2019 00:15 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
The prosecution on Tuesday examined a youth, a resident of Malwani area of Malad, who had left home to join terrorist organisation Islamic State (ISIS) but has returned home. The youth had also attempted to escape from his house to join ISIS in December 2015. However, he was traced and de-radicalised.

The youth was examined by special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty before a special NIA court. He told the court that Ayaz Sultan, another resident of Malwani, who allegedly joined ISIS, wanted to attack foreign tourists vising India to take revenge of the attacks in Syria.

The youth is being examined as a witness in the trial against Khalid Ahmed Nawazuddin alias Rizwan and Mohsin Sayyed, who have been booked for radicalising youth from Malwani. Rizwan and Sayyed were helped by two wanted accused, Yusuf Al Hindi alias Shafi Armar and Ayaz Sultan, both Malwani residents, who went to Syria to join ISIS. Sultan went missing on October 30.

The witness on Tuesday told the court Sultan’s first bid to join ISIS was foiled after his family learnt about his plans. “He was upset, and said if we could not go to Syria then we should take up weapons here,” the witness said.

He added Sultan later obtained his documents from his family and travelled to Delhi and left for Syria through Kabul.

