Metro, mono, BEST bus, train: You may need just one smart card to travel on all in Mumbai

If all goes as per the plan, Mumbaiites will get travel smart cards that can be used across different public transport systems by the end of the year.

Officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) will tie up with banks, where the Rupay cards will be available against an advance cash deposit of Rs100.

Citizens can load money on the card to travel by the Chembur-Jacob Circle monorail, Metro-1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar)and BEST buses. It will also work as a railway pass.

Additionally, MMRDA will launch a mobile application through which commuters can link their accounts to the card to add money and check the schedule of buses and trains. The smart card can also be used for transactions at malls, theatres, toll nakas and petrol pumps, officials said.

MMRDA is in the process of issuing the first set of tenders to set up the software and automated fare collection system, this month. Following this, tenders for bank tie-ups will be floated.

“We are in the process of getting a final approval from the authority and at the same time, we are working on the tenders for setting up the system,” said Sanjay Khandare, additional metropolitan commissioner, in-charge of the project in MMRDA.

The meeting with the authority , led by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, will be held on Thursday.

The cards will be based on an "open loop" system for fare collection. An open-loop system entails that banks operate at the back-end, unlike the conventional closed-loop system wherein the transport authority would collect fares.

“Since the railways had some apprehensions about the bank-based system, we had to undertake several meetings to resolve the doubts and there were some delays in issuing tenders,” said a senior official from MMRDA.

This will be the first project in the country that will allow commuters to use a smart-card for multi-modal corridors. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is keen on getting the project on track.