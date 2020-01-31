Missing girl came under train at same spot her father killed self

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 00:58 IST

Ten months after a 17-year-old girl, Aarti Rithadia, went missing from Nehru Nagar, investigation by Mumbai crime branch has revealed she died in a train accident at the same spot — between Tilak Nagar and Chembur stations on the Harbour line —- where her father committed suicide seven months later as he couldn’t find her.

Police said Aarti was run over by a local train between Tilak Nagar and Chembur on March 30, 2019, but government railway police (GRP), Wadala failed to reach her residence and the body remained unclaimed.

The incident came to light after her father, Pancharam Rithadia, 40, committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at the same spot on October 13,. Rithadia mentioned in his suicide note that the Nehru Nagar police did not redress his grievances and he also listed the names of six people allegedly linked to his daughter’s disappearance, stating they were harassing him. Nehru Nagar police then registered abetment of suicide case against the six people.

On April 25, Rithadia, a Chembur resident, lodged a missing person’s report with Nehru Nagar police after his 17-year-old daughter went missing.

On October 13, Rithadia left home saying he was going to get his mobile phone recharged and the jumped in front of a train. A week later hundreds of people in Chembur and Tilak Nagar area took to the streets to protest against the police inaction after which Bhagchand Fulwaria, 23, and five others were arrested for abetting Rithadia’s suicide.

The family also filed a writ petition with the Bombay high court seeking action against officers of the Nehru Nagar police station. The petition mentions that the police refused to investigate the case despite having all the required details like photographs and call records.

Later, the case was transferred to the crime branch. According to Akbar Pathan, DCP detection, the probe revealed that CCTV footage showed the teenaged girl leaving her house at around 7:30 am but she couldn’t be traced subsequently.

“After checking with 94 police stations in the city, one of our teams checked mortuary records, especially unclaimed bodies and on January 30 we found an unclaimed body at Sion Hospital, matching the girl’s description,” said Pathan.