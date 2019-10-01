Monsoon officially ends on record high

mumbai

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:27 IST

The southwest monsoon season officially ended on Monday, with Maharashtra recording 32% excess rainfall, the fourth-most excessive seasonal rain since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) started keeping records in 1901.

Historically, the state had recorded the highest excessive rainfall at 37.6% above its average levels in 1988.

Despite a 15-day delay in the monsoon onset, Mumbai witnessed one of its wettest monsoons in history.

Between June 1 and September 30, Mumbai (represented by the Santacruz weather station) received 66% (1464.4mm) excess rainfall with 3,670.2mm rain as against the seasonal average of 2,205.8mm.

South Mumbai recorded 35% excess rain with 2,734.8mm rain against the average of 2,021.4mm. Excess rain was also recorded at Palghar (3,883.4mm) and Thane (4,084mm).

Maharashtra recorded 32% excess for the season – 1,328mm as against the of 1,004.2mm. Pune recorded 109% excess rainfall – 1,803.5mm as against its of 861.5mm.

Central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Konkan recorded 55%, 12% and 32% excess rain this season. Marathwada was the only subdivision that recorded 12% deficient rainfall.

DS Pai, head of climate research and services at IMD Pune, said the effects of El Nino – a phenomenon caused when warm water from the western Pacific Ocean flows towards the east – became neutral in the second half of the monsoon and a positive Indian Ocean dipole (IOD) revived the monsoon.

A positive IOD is associated with high rainfall during the monsoon.

“Added to the above global and regional weather phenomena, numerous low-pressure areas that formed over the Bay of Bengal moved from Odisha coast to Gujarat and even Rajasthan. These low-pressure systems kept the monsoon trough almost across central India including Maharashtra,” said Pai.

The weather bureau said the withdrawal in northwest India should start in the next five days.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 00:27 IST