e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai businesswoman gets fake car number plate similar to Ratan Tata’s, booked

Mumbai businesswoman gets fake car number plate similar to Ratan Tata’s, booked

The case came to light after Ratan Tata approached CMO about two e-challans for traffic violations which he had not committed, said traffic police officers

mumbai Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:29 IST
Megha Sood
Megha Sood
The accused had replaced just two numbers on her number plate to match Tata’s number plate as it was her ‘lucky’ number.
The accused had replaced just two numbers on her number plate to match Tata’s number plate as it was her ‘lucky’ number. (HT FILE)
         

Mumbai traffic police have filed a complaint against a businesswoman from Matunga for allegedly duplicating the number plate of the car of 83-year-old chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and chairman of Tata Trusts Ratan Tata on Tuesday.

According to traffic police officers, they received a complaint from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office to conduct a probe after Ratan Tata approached the CM’s office informing of two e-challans for traffic violations which the business tycoon had not committed.

The traffic department then went through pending e-challans and found that Gitanjalli Samirr Shah, a director of a customs house agent and freight forwarding company, Narendra Forwarders Private Limited, had created duplicate number plates of Tata’s car.

“There were three e-challans registered against the number which were being used by the accused,” said Yashasvi Yadav, joint commissioner of police.

The traffic police then approached Matunga police. On questioning the accused, the police discovered that

Shah had replaced just two numbers on her number plate to match Tata’s number plate as it was her ‘lucky’ number.

Matunga police have registered a first information report (FIR) and are in the process of arresting the accused.

Yadav has awarded ₹5,000 to constables Aziz Shaikh and Sandeep Phanse for investigating the case and finding out the details of the accused.

top news
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
India’s self-reliance initiatives may lead to trade barriers with other nations, says outgoing US envoy
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
US welcomes LeT commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi’s arrest on charges of terror financing
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got nod, explains ministry
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Dry run blooper in Varanasi leads to vaccine boxes transported on bicycle
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
Covid update: UK PM’s India visit; England lockdown; Centre explains CoWin app
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In