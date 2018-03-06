Mumbai civic body to illuminate Sewri fort, plans to spend ₹84 lakh
BMC officials say restoration and illumination is a step towards improving security at the fortmumbai Updated: Mar 06, 2018 12:39 IST
As part of its initiative to beautify Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to illuminate Sewri fort with LED lights. The proposal worth Rs84 lakh will be submitted to the standing committee on Wednesday.
- Completed in 1680, the Sewri fort was built primarily for defence
- It had a garrison of 50 sepoys and was managed by a subedar
- The fort was equipped with eight to ten cannons
- It is bordered by high stone walls, including an inner ring for added protection
- The fort is landlocked on three sides, and sits atop a 60m (197 ft) cliff
- The entrance is a stone doorway that leads into a courtyard
- Architectural highlights include pentagonal room along with a long domed corridor, and linear vaulted structures
The BMC officials said restoration and illumination is a step towards improving the security at the fort. A senior official said, “We will illuminate the interiors of Sewri fort. We have secured permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Other forts in the city will be illuminated as well. The ASI will restore the fort.”
The BMC has plans to illuminate Sion and Sewri forts for which it set aside Rs9.5 crore in the 2018-19 budget. The civic body is also working on the Bandra fort revamp worth Rs30 crore, which is expected to start soon.