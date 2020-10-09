Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV

mumbai

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 19:38 IST

The Mumbai police has summoned the chief financial officer (CFO) Shiva Sundaram of Republic TV, Sam Balsara founder, chairman and managing director of Madison World and operational head of Lowe Lintas Shishir Sinha to record their statement in connection with the TRP fraud case.

All the three have been asked to reach the crime branch office in South Mumbai at 11 am on Saturday. “They have been called to record their statement under section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” said joint commissioner of police (Crime), Milind Bharambe.

Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had on Thursday announced that investigators probing allegations of manipulating TRPs would question officials of Republic TV.

The police have already arrested four persons in this case including Vishal Bhandari, 20, Bompalli Rao Mistry alias Sanjiv Rao, 44, and owners of Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema Shirish Shetty and Narayan Sharma respectively. They were produced before the court on Friday which remanded them to police custody till October 13.

Param Bir Singh, who is fronting the offensive against the channel, also responded to criticism that the initial FIR did not name Republic TV but another news channel, India Today. Singh said they had not come across any evidence against India Today.

“Hansa Research Private Limited after they conducted an internal inquiry, of now arrested accused Vishal Bhandari, after they received a complaint against Bhandari stating that he was paying several households to tune into certain channels. India Today’s name came during their internal enquiry based on which an FIR was filed at Kandivali police station on October 6. We took Bhandari’s custody and have recorded the statements of witnesses and we have not found any evidence to substantiate the claim that India Today was involved in manipulating TRP,” said Singh.

“During further inquiry, Bhandari took the name of Bompalli Rao Mistry alias Konsa Palki alias Sanjiv Rao, 45, and said he is currently working for him. Rao is in direct contact with several owners of channels and is involved in manipulating TRP,” said a crime branch officer.

Bhandari has named only three channels Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema and Republic Bharat TV till now, said a crime branch officer.

According to Hansa Research Private Limited, approximately 30,000 barometers are installed across India to monitor various channels and programmes based on which BARC awards ratings to channels.

Of the 30,000, 2,000 barometers are installed in Mumbai which are handled by 20 relationship managers. Bhandari was one of the relationship managers, added the crime branch officer.

The allegations have set off a chain of political reactions including a tweet by Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar. “Free press is a defining feature of our democracy and a cherished ideal of the Constitution. Trampling on media freedom will not be tolerated by people of India. Targeting of the media by #Congress and its allies is against all principles of democracy and is unacceptable,” the Union minister had tweeted.

The Congress attacked the BJP, alleging that the ruling party at the Centre had used “blatant & shameless attack on press freedom” to deliver a hard blow on one of the pillars of India’s democracy.