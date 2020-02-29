Mumbai likely to get new police chief today

mumbai

The state government is likely to announce the name of Mumbai’s police commissioner on Saturday, as current police chief Sanjay Barve’s term comes to an end.

Home department officials said director general of police (DGP) of anti-corruption bureau (ACB) Parambir Singh could be considered for the top post. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was recently given a clean chit in the Vidharbha irrigation scam probe by the ACB, headed by Singh. However, officials also said additional DGP Sadanand Date , who is back from the central deputation after serving as the chief of the Central Reserve Police Force and a stint the Union government, could prove to be a dark horse in the race. As the Mumbai police commissioner is of the additional deputy general rank, Date can also be considered for the top spot.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh said the name of the new police commissioner will be finalised during a meeting late on Friday night with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, after which the home department is likely to issue the order on Saturday.

“The name will be finalised in consultation with NCP [Nationalist Congress Party] chief Sharad Pawar and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar,” an NCP minister, privy to the development said.

DGP (legal and technical) Hemant Nagrale; state intelligence commissioner Rashmi Shukla; Pune Police commissioner K Venkatesham are reportedly the other top runners for the coveted post.

Current police chief Barve’s tenure was extended twice by the state for a three-month period on each occasion. Deshmukh on Friday clarified that the state has not recommended any further extension to him. The home department had recently sent a list of six serving director generals and 30 assistant director generals to the home minister as a recommendation for the top post.