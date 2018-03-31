Mumbai Metropolitan Region to get four new Metro lines

Your dream of a smoother commute in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) may soon be realised. For, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) plans to build four more Metros -- Wadala-General Post Office (Fort); the airport Metro; Kalyan-Taloja and Gaimukh in Thane to Shivaji Chowk in Kalyan.

DMRC is likely to submit the detailed project reports (DPRs) for the four lines to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), implementing agency for most Metro projects in the MMR, in a month. Once MMRDA, headed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, clears the projects, they will be sent to the Maharashtra cabinet for clearance, after which tenders for the work can be floated.

Of the four, two Metros – Wadala-GPO and the airport corridor – will be partially underground. The 14-km Wadala-GPO line will be an extension to Metro-4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavli). According to MMRDA’s estimates, the corridor will cater to 7 lakh passengers a day. The airport corridor will connect the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) in Santacruz to the proposed Navi Mumbai International airport. It is expected to cost around Rs15,000 crore.

The 25-km Kalyan-Taloja and Gaimukh-Shivaji Chowk lines, along with two other corridors – Metro-5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) and proposal Mira-Bhayander line through Dahisar -- will boost connectivity in the MMR.

Linking Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan was originally planned a decade ago, as part of monorail corridor. However, the project was shelved years later, citing lack of sufficient ridership. The Metro will offer an additional mass transport option, in addition to the suburban railway network. It will also spur growth in MMR.

UPS Madan, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “Apart from Shivaji Chowk-Gaimukh corridor, which will take time, we are expecting all reports to be submitted by April-end. The Gaimukh corridor has just been handed over to DMRC.”