Mumbai: New watchman scoots with ₹8 crore gold, ₹60 lakh cash from Boisar jewellery shop

mumbai

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 00:39 IST

Boisar MIDC police suspect at least four people, including a newly-appointed Nepali watchman of a reputed jewellery shop – Mangalam Jewellers – in Chitralaya, Boisar, of stealing 14 kg worth of gold worth nearly ₹8 crore and ₹60 lakh in cash on Wednesday, by breaking the locks of an adjoining computer shop and tearing down the shared wall of the first-floor shop.

The watchman was a new recruit and joined the shop on December 5, and the owner had allowed the accused to use a room located on the second floor of the shop. Neither did the owner verify the credentials of the watchman, nor did he inform the Boisar MIDC police station as per the rules.

The 25-year-old Boisar jewellery shop owned by Shriram Patil was robbed of its gold and silver ornaments and cash. The heist was committed around 2.30am on Wednesday, and the prime suspect is the watchman. The CCTV footage showed at least four people involved in the theft. The shop is located in Chitralaya area – a shopping destination located opposite the BARC Colony, and is in a densely populated area,” said senior inspector Pradip Kasbe of Boisar MIDC police station.

“We have registered cases under section 457 (house trespass), and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the watchman and others, and we are investigating further,” said Kasbe. “Despite our orders to verify the credentials of employees, the owner did not inform us while appointing the watchman, but we have strong clues, and we will arrest him within 24 hours,” he added.