Mumbai’s 24x7 era begins from Jan 24 night

mumbai

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 00:29 IST

From Friday night, the city that never sleeps will officially remain open 24x7.

Seven years after it was first mooted by Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, the state Cabinet led by his father and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday gave its formal nod to ‘Mumbai 24 Hours’. This policy allows malls, shops, multiplexes and restaurants in specific areas to function round-the-clock.

Five malls — Atria in Worli, Growel’s 101 in Kandivli, High Street Phoenix at Lower Parel, Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla and R City in Ghatkopar — have intimated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that they will remain open 24x7 from Friday midnight, officials said.

Aaditya made a formal presentation to the state cabinet on Wednesday, endorsing the idea he had proposed to the BMC in 2013. Later, he told the media that the proposal was unanimously approved by all ministers. Establishments such as shops, restaurants and multiplexes in gated areas – shopping malls and shopping complexes – in defunct textile mills and non-residential areas (Bandra-Kurla Complex and Ballard Estate) will be allowed to operate round-the-clock. The government has also identified two lanes at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point, and the BKC, where food trucks will be allowed to operate at night. Meanwhile, Aaditya said state excise rules will continue to apply. Establishments that serve liquor are allowed to operate till 1.30am in Mumbai.

However, according to officials from the excise department, bars, permit rooms and pubs can continue to operate after 1.30am, but without serving liquor.

“The amendment in the Shops and Establishment Act in 2017 has allowed shops and establishments to be open 24x7, but it was not implemented perhaps due to a ‘credit war’ between ruling parties. After having discussed this with the municipal and police commissioner of Mumbai, we have decided to roll it out in select areas across Mumbai from January 27,” Aaditya said.

Although the amended bill had allowed all shops and establishments to operate round-the-clock, the police had been denying them permission, citing the circulars issued by them under the IPC and the Maharashtra Police Act, restricting the timings. The police department and BMC will now have to identify and specify areas to allow such operations.

Aaditya said the concept will help the state government improve revenue and job generation. “We have five lakh people working in the service sector. With the ‘Mumbai 24x7’ concept requiring to operate establishments in three shifts, we can expect the generation of five lakh more jobs. The night life in London is a five-billion pounds economy and in the backdrop of it, we too can expect sizable contribution to the revenue generation and boost to the GDP,” he said.

The state home department had expressed concerns over an increased burden on the police force owing to the implementation of the proposal. The home department had even opposed the implementation of the idea across the state and even in the whole of Mumbai. Aaditya said that there would be no burden on the police force as the gated communities have their own security arrangements. “Gated areas like Kamala Mills have their own CCTV network, security personnel and parking facilities, owing to which the burden would not be on the government agencies, including the police. In fact, the police force can generate revenue by charging for their services for such establishments,” he said.

He also said the government plans to come out with stricter rules against the violation of the restrictions. He said that violations of the laws by the Excise, Food and Drug Administration may invite the strictest action like termination of licences.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh said that as the ‘Mumbai 24x7’ plan is being implemented in select areas and as a pilot project, the police force will not be burdened. “We have supported the proposal,” he said.

It was decided in the cabinet that the scheme should be called ‘Mumbai 24 Hours’ instead of ‘Nightlife’ as was coined initially when it was mooted years ago. Cabinet ministers Nawab Malik and Varsha Gaikwad demanded that even the areas outside stations, terminuses and bus stands be open during night time. Malik said passengers travelling on trains late in the night suffer due to the non-availability of eateries and shops in such areas should be allowed to stay open all night.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has slammed the government over the move and alleged that it is an attempt of regularising the Kamala Mills Compound floor space index (FSI) scam. “The proposal passed by the cabinet is in the backdrop of the Kamala Mills fire that killed 14 people, two years ago. There was a massive violation of FSI and a minister in the incumbent government had visited the premises just a few days before the fire. By rolling out the idea of keeping the shops and establishments open on the premises, the government is safeguarding the violations,” BJP leader Ashish Shelar said.