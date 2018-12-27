Mumbai’s Harbour line services hit between Belapur and Panvel during peak hours

Commuters faced a tough time on Harbour line of Central Railway on Thursday morning after an overhead wire snag stalled services between Mumbai’s Belapur and Panvel.

The snag occurred about an hour before the peak time when maximum number of commuters rush to their offices. The morning peak hour on the suburban network starts around 8 am and lasts until 11am.

According to the Central Railway, there was a problem of power supply between Khandeshwar and Panvel stations, which is why the zonal railway had to suspend Panvel bound services from Belapur

“Due to OHE(Overhead Equipment) problem between Khandeshwar and Panvel, harbour line services are delayed. Work to resolve the problem has already started,” said Sunil Udasi, chief spokesperson of the Central Railways.

Central Railway is running special services between Belapur and CSMT, as services beyond Belapur have been stopped.

In the absence of suburban locals, commuters ar being forced to take either buses or auto rickshaws. “The station is heavily crowded but there was no train,” said Ramesh Gaikwad, a regular commuter from Mansarovar station to Sewri.

Harbour line provides suburban connectivity to south Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, besides Western suburbs till Goregaon.

Over 10 lakh commuters travel on the Harbour line daily.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 13:23 IST