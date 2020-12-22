e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Temperature drops as winter arrives

Mumbai: Temperature drops as winter arrives

The IMD said temperatures are likely to remain low in the city for the next couple of days

mumbai Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 14:59 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The air quality, which improved slightly on Monday, deteriorated on Tuesday as temperatures dropped. Mumbai reported an average air quality index (AQI) reading—a pollutant measuring indicator—of 183 (moderate).
The air quality, which improved slightly on Monday, deteriorated on Tuesday as temperatures dropped. Mumbai reported an average air quality index (AQI) reading—a pollutant measuring indicator—of 183 (moderate).(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

The mercury plunged to 16 degrees Celsius, the season’s lowest, in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD said temperatures are likely to remain low in the city for the next couple of days. IMD’s Santacruz station recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, and a maximum of 32.9 degrees Celsius. Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31.6 degrees Celsius.

On December 7, Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Maharashtra’s night curfew at cities to begin today: All you need to know

KS Hosalikar, IMD’s western region deputy director, said Mumbai’s short winter spell is finally here. “It is a routine weather phenomenon as temperatures usually drop during this time of the year. There is a chill in the breeze.”

The air quality, which improved slightly on Monday, deteriorated on Tuesday as temperatures dropped. Mumbai reported an average air quality index (AQI) reading—a pollutant measuring indicator—of 183 (moderate).

The AQI reading in Navi Mumbai was 331 (very poor category). Bandra Kurla Complex had the worst air quality with the AQI reading at 336.

tags
top news
US Congress stings China with new Tibet law on the next Dalai Lama
US Congress stings China with new Tibet law on the next Dalai Lama
India to genome sequence all Covid-positive samples of UK passengers to check for new variant
India to genome sequence all Covid-positive samples of UK passengers to check for new variant
‘Party (nahin) chalegi till 6 in the morning’: Mumbai Police after night club raid
‘Party (nahin) chalegi till 6 in the morning’: Mumbai Police after night club raid
Pakistan uses China’s financial assistance to repay Saudi loan
Pakistan uses China’s financial assistance to repay Saudi loan
28 years later: Priest, nun convicted in Sister Abhaya murder case; experts hail verdict
28 years later: Priest, nun convicted in Sister Abhaya murder case; experts hail verdict
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 will soon reach India: Rajnath Singh
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 will soon reach India: Rajnath Singh
Covid-19 triggering rare, fatal fungal infection: All about mucormycosis
Covid-19 triggering rare, fatal fungal infection: All about mucormycosis
‘Nothing to worry about’: Joe Biden gets his first doze of Pfizer Covid vaccine
‘Nothing to worry about’: Joe Biden gets his first doze of Pfizer Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In