Mumbai: Temperature drops as winter arrives

mumbai

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 14:59 IST

The mercury plunged to 16 degrees Celsius, the season’s lowest, in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD said temperatures are likely to remain low in the city for the next couple of days. IMD’s Santacruz station recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, and a maximum of 32.9 degrees Celsius. Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31.6 degrees Celsius.

On December 7, Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius.

KS Hosalikar, IMD’s western region deputy director, said Mumbai’s short winter spell is finally here. “It is a routine weather phenomenon as temperatures usually drop during this time of the year. There is a chill in the breeze.”

The air quality, which improved slightly on Monday, deteriorated on Tuesday as temperatures dropped. Mumbai reported an average air quality index (AQI) reading—a pollutant measuring indicator—of 183 (moderate).

The AQI reading in Navi Mumbai was 331 (very poor category). Bandra Kurla Complex had the worst air quality with the AQI reading at 336.